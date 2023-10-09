Lingnan University to confer Honorary Fellowships on three distinguished individuals

Lingnan University will confer Honorary Fellowships upon three distinguished individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their professions and valuable contributions to the community.

The Honorary Fellowship recipients are: Mr Chong Shing-hum, BBS（莊成鑫先生）, Dr Fok Wing-huen（霍穎壎博士）, and Dr Winnie Ko Pui-shuen, BBS, JP（高佩璇博士）.

Biographies of the Honorary Fellowship recipients:

Mr Chong Shing-hum, BBS

Mr Chong Shing-hum is a visionary entrepreneur, starting off with woolen sweaters making. Since he established Wah Gar Group in 1986, he has continued to enlarge his business scope, from garment processing, dyeing, knitting, scouring and spinning to frozen food packaging , waterworks and sewage treatment, with factories spanning across the Mainland.

But he was not done yet. Mr Chong has been in the toy industry since 2014. Translating his insight into imagination, creativity and innovation, Mr Chong made equally remarkable accomplishment in the toy industry. The huge success of The finely crafted 1:12 scale Batman - The Dark Knight Radio-Controlled Tumblers made the Soap Studio Company Limited he founded a pioneer in radio-controlled vehicle. Consequently, Soap Studio has made a mark in the entire toy industry with its profound influence.

Mr Chong is also enthusiastic in social welfare in Mainland China and Hong Kong, and dedicated his time and energy to giving back to society. Through driving the development of the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Federation, China, Mr Chong has taken young talents to international competitions, and raised public awareness of the sport.

Dr Fok Wing-huen

Dr Fok Wing-huen is a highly experienced civil engineer and project manager with a remarkable 42-year career in civil and structural engineering. He has been involved in numerous large-scale infrastructure and construction projects in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. His exceptional expertise and skills guarantee the timely and high-quality completion of projects, leading to profound contributions to the development and construction of diverse areas throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Dedicated to the advancement of the engineering industry, Dr Fok has been active in the training of engineering graduates by serving as a planner and executor of training policies. He himself is also a lifelong learner and has pursued multiple postgraduate degrees in different disciplines. A dedicated scholar-practitioner, he does not only channel industry insights into universities, but also translates fresh research findings into industrial applications.

Dr Fok has also contributed substantially to the community service, especially in the youth services. In addition to his long involvement in the Rotary Club activities, he has served Lingnan University as a member of its Council and Court from 2017 to 2022, during which he has driven substantial progress in the development and management of Lingnan University.

Dr Winnie Ko Pui-shuen, BBS, JP

Dr Winnie Ko Pui-shuen is a titan in the industrial and real estate sectors, serving as the Chairman of Kingrich Asia Holdings Limited. She left her hometown Shantou at the age of 17 and entered the textile and silk industry with his family. Seizing the opportunity offered by the Mainland through its reform and open up in the 1980s, Dr Ko positioned herself as a trailblazer in her adoption of China’s “bringing in” and “going out” economic development strategy.

Dr Ko is even more pronounced in the realm of enthusiastic philanthropy and benevolence. She is keen to support cultural initiatives and heritage preservation, as well as the development of academic institutions. Her dedication to career and contribution to public welfare has garnered her widespread of recognition and acclaim, including an honorary doctorate and honorary fellowships from universities at home and abroad.

As a native of Chaoshan, Dr Ko has been recognised for her contributions to her hometown, and was elected the first Vice-President of the Hong Kong Chiu Chow Chamber of Commerce. She is also a member of the 11th and 12th Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and a member of the 13th and 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. She was also awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star and appointed as a Justice of the Peace by the HKSAR Government for her impact to society.