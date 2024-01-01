Lingnan University holds flag-raising ceremony on New Year’s Day.

Lingnan University held a flag-raising ceremony on New Year’s Day on campus today (1 January) to promote national education and cultivate students' sense of national identity and citizenship.

Council member Mr Quincy Lui Kwan-yiu, Vice-President Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, Associate Vice-President (Academic Affairs and External Relations) Prof Lau Chi-pang, other members of the senior management, staff and students in attendance at the flag-raising ceremony to welcome the new year.