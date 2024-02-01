Lingnan University in Hong Kong and Kyung Hee University Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance East Asian Academic Collaboration

Lingnan University’s School of Graduate Studies’ Master of Arts in China and Regional Studies Programme and Kyung Hee University in Korea recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote inter-university cooperation.

At the signing ceremony, Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, Vice-President and Dean of the School of Graduate Studies of Lingnan University, and Prof Hahnkyu Park, Dean of the College of International Studies of Kyung Hee University, signed the MoU, which aims to frame a partnership building a collaborative platform for academics.

In his address at the ceremony, Prof Mok expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Kyung Hee University for supporting and strengthening the relationship between the two institutions. He said: “Lingnan University is looking forward to cooperating with Kyung Hee University on joint research activities and academic programmes. With the successful cooperation experience between the e-School programme and the MA in CRS Programme, a series of exchange programmes for researchers and students at both institutions will be initiated soon.”