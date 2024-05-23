Lingnan University in Hong Kong appoints Mr Ernest Chan Chi-man as Vice-President (Administration)

The Council of Lingnan University, in consultation with the Court, has approved the appointment of Mr Ernest Chan Chi-man as the Vice-President (Administration) of Lingnan University for a term of five years, effective from 28 October 2024. Mr Chan will report to the President and provide strategic oversight and planning of the University’s administrative resources and operations. Benefiting from diverse management experience in the public, corporate and academic domains, he will directly oversee the operations of three administrative units, namely the Finance Office (FO), the Office of Campus Development and Management (OCDM), and the Human Resources Office (HRO), and may take on further responsibilities.

Mr Chan said “I am privileged to be entrusted to serve Lingnan University as the Vice-President (Administration). Joining the Lingnan family brings a sense of pride, and I will be dedicated to advancing the continued growth and development of the University. In support of that, I shall spare no efforts in planning, coordinating and optimising different administrative and operational resources. I look forward to working closely with colleagues and other members of the community to exemplify the University's motto ‘Education for Service’”.

Mr Chan is an accomplished leader in the higher education sector. He joined the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) as the Director of the Office of the President in 2012 and took up the planning purview from 2016. He has been serving as the Associate Vice President (Planning and Coordination) of HKUST since 2021, focusing on institutional planning with multiple areas of responsibility, including governance and overall cross-function coordination within HKUST and with HKUST (Guangzhou).

Prior to joining HKUST, Mr Chan was the Director of Government Relations of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. Earlier in his career, Mr Chan served in the HKSAR Government as a member of the Administrative Officer Grade, holding various positions with policy responsibility in different bureaux.

Mr Andrew Yao Cho-fai, Council Chairman of Lingnan University, conveyed his congratulations to Mr Chan on his appointment, saying “With the completion of the appointment of three Vice-Presidents at Lingnan, we are poised to form a stronger leadership team to advance academic excellence. The newly appointed Vice-President (Administration), along with the Vice-President (Academics) cum Provost and the Vice-President (Research and Innovation), will assist President S. Joe Qin in guiding the University. They will be instrumental in advancing academic research, enhancing teaching and learning experiences, and promoting dedication to community service. Together, they will be accountable to the Council through the President. I welcome Mr Chan to the Lingnan family.”

Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, expressed a warm welcome for Mr Chan. He said “With his extensive senior management experience across academia, government, and large corporations, Mr Chan embodies a visionary outlook crucial for navigating the global higher education landscape. Mr Chan's resonance with Lingnan's vision of whole-person education makes him the right person to assume this new position. I look forward to working with Mr Chan and leveraging his rich expertise to propel the University to new heights.”

Mr Chan is also a Certified Public Accountant of the State of New York. He received his BSc degree in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University and his Master of Business Administration from HKUST.