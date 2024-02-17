Lingnan University in Hong Kong holds Staff Communication Day and Staff Party 2024

Lingnan University held its Staff Communication Day and Staff Party 2024 yesterday (15 February), where around 700 faculty members and staff gathered to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. This was the first university-wide event of its kind since Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University took office last year, connecting with all faculty members and staff and sharing the latest developments at the University.

In his opening remarks, President Qin expressed his expectation that the event would strengthen communication and ties with faculty members and staff. He said: "In line with our commitment to interdisciplinary education in the digital age, we will establish the School of Data Science shortly. This School will offer a well-rounded education that combines technical skills with critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, enabling students to apply their knowledge to real-world problems. Additionally, to contribute to knowledge creation and tackle global challenges, we will establish the Lingnan University Institute for Advanced Study (LUIAS). LUIAS will attract world-class scholars to work with Lingnan faculty members on our campus. The first LUIAS Distinguished Seminar in March will be given by Prof Zhou Min from UCLA, a world-renowned social scientist who has been elected to the US National Academy of Sciences and American Academy of Arts and Sciences.”

Another highlight of the event was the official launch of the University's newly redesigned website. The launching ceremony was presided over by Lingnan’s senior management members. The updated website features a fresh design and reorganised content that provides a comprehensive source of University information, allowing students and stakeholders interested in Lingnan to gain a deeper understanding of the latest campus developments, representing a significant step in Lingnan's efforts to enhance its digital presence and provide a user-friendly online platform for its community.

The Staff Communication Day and Staff Party 2024 also included the presentation ceremony of the Long Service Awards to staff members who have completed their 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th and 40th service milestones. President Qin presented the awards to recognise and commend recipients’ dedication and contribution to the University community over the past years.

The event also featured a sand painting performance by renowned Hong Kong Sand Painting Artist Ms Edith Wu, which artistically presented Lingnan University's profound culture and history and development milestones, leading faculty members and staff on a sand painting journey. The celebration ended with a lucky draw, and each staff member received a gift.