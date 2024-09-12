Lingnan University in Hong Kong hosts Campus Life Carnival as a part of the New Student Orientation 2024

To help freshmen acclimatise to their new environment and make the most of university, Lingnan University organised the Campus Life Carnival on 11 September being a part of the New Student Orientation. The carnival featured over 40 promotional booths set up by student societies, university teams, and various units, all aiming to help freshmen adjust to university life and foster mutual support network. Freshmen watched wonderful performances by student groups, such as the Lion Dance & Martial Arts Team, Judo Team, and the Music Society. More than 1,000 students participated in this joyful event. Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, attended the event and visited the activity booths to meet students.

The carnival kicked off with a traditional Chinese lion dance. President Qin expressed his joy in welcoming all the new students, and emphasised Lingnan’s commitment to providing whole-person development education through so many student activities and out-of-classroom learning opportunities. He explained that the carnival is an excellent platform for students to explore their interests, elevate their university experiences, broaden their horizons, and immerse themselves in the vibrant campus life, and also an excellent occasion for students to meet fellow students and get to know the campus.

“Our campus is as lively and exciting as a carnival, filled with diversity and endless opportunities,” said President Qin. “I encourage you all to visit the diverse promotion booths manned by student societies and university teams, and to participate in activities that appeal to you. Joining student societies, particularly in a leadership role such as serving on the executive committee, will expand your perspective and help you to develop essential soft skills, including leadership, communication, collaboration, decision-making, and problem-solving.”

President Qin also commended the University’s sports teams for their notable successes in numerous inter-university competitions. He urged students to join these teams to develop their sportsmanship, build a sense of belonging, and enhance their physical well-being, adding “I encourage you to involve yourselves in community service, socially responsible activities and projects, and civic engagement, and the positivity they bring to personal growth. As you know, Lingnan’s motto is ‘Education for Service’, which embodies our resolve to cultivate a kind heart and a willing and altruistic spirit. Moreover, our student exchange programmes and global exposure initiatives will give you a multicultural viewpoint, preparing you to navigate and succeed in an increasingly internationalised society. Our internships and practical workshops will allow you to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world settings, enhancing your professional preparedness and future employability.”

President Qin concluded by encouraging students to set clear and achievable goals, and to commit themselves to pursuing those goals. He pointed out that effective time management and maintaining a harmonious balance between academic responsibilities and extracurricular activities are key to ensuring success.