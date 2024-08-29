Lingnan University in Hong Kong welcomes over 3,300 students from all over the world to their 2024/25 Postgraduate Student Orientation

Lingnan University held its Postgraduate Student Orientation 2024 today (29 August), welcoming over 3,300 new students. The incoming students for the 2024/25 academic year are pursuing taught postgraduate/doctoral degrees and MPhil/PhD programmes from around the world, and show an approximate 40 per cent increase over last year's 2,400 students, setting a new record. This diverse group hails from many countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, South Korea, Germany, the Netherlands, Mexico, Ghana, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Myanmar.

In his opening remarks, Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, welcomed the students warmly, and reaffirmed the university's goal of becoming a comprehensive university in arts and sciences in the digital era, with impactful research and innovations.

He emphasised the University’s unwavering commitment to cultivating transformative global leaders, and said “Postgraduate education at Lingnan is not just an academic pursuit but a cornerstone of societal advancement. Through rigorous research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and innovative thinking, we can address the complex challenges of our time. Our commitment to enhancing postgraduate education remains resolute as we strive to cultivate an environment that nurtures intellectual curiosity, fosters creativity, and encourages academic excellence. Our innovative curriculum now integrates crucial elements of data literacy across all Lingnan programmes, empowering students to interpret information and relevant models in more insightful ways.”

Prof Qin highlighted Lingnan’s recent developments, including the establishment of the School of Data Science (SDS) and the Lingnan University Institute for Advanced Study (LUIAS). In addition, through the “Lingnan-60 Global Talent Recruitment” initiatives, the University has brought in 15 new staff members, including exceptional senior leaders. The new additions make 14 per cent of Lingnan professors in the top 2 per cent of leading scientists worldwide by the Stanford University list.

Prof Qin also stressed the university's expansion in the Greater Bay Area, including the Lingnan University Shenzhen Research Institute, with a focus on strengthening research capabilities, facilitating innovation, and opening up opportunities for collaboration with industry partners. These initiatives provide both students and faculty with access to valuable resources and networks, enabling them to drive positive change and make a tangible impact.

Members of the University's senior management also attended the event and shared their views with the new students. Prof Raymond Chan Hon-fu, Vice-President (Academics) cum Provost and Lam Man Tsan Chair Professor of Scientific Computing of Lingnan University spoke on “Academic Excellence and Global Engagement”, underlining Lingnan's absolute commitment to nurturing talent, which is deeply rooted in the motto, “Education for Service”.

Prof Chan said “We will prioritise equipping you with critical thinking skills and digital literacy, ensuring that you are ready to face the modern world's challenges. At Lingnan, we work together to cultivate the ‘4Cs’ in our students through the integration of AI and education: Creativity, Critical thinking, Communication, and Collaboration. This supplies you with an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset, able to seize new opportunities brought about by digital transformation. Data are becoming increasingly important in societal transformation, and the key is to learn how to refine data into useful and valuable resources for society.”

Prof Xin Yao, Vice-President (Research and Innovation) and Tong Tin Sun Chair Professor of Machine Learning of Lingnan University, spoke on the leading research and innovation at Lingnan University. He highlighted that Lingnan’s global leadership in quality education and impactful research continues to scale new heights in research and innovation, knowledge creation and impact, contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He believes that as a postgraduate student in Lingnan, they will be at the centre of a rich research environment and able to experience regional and international research collaborations, and form partnerships with businesses, NGOs, policymakers, and communities to develop and apply innovative solutions with local relevance and international resonance. Besides, the University is actively establishing collaborations with various educational institutions and industries in the Greater Bay Area to create an inclusive and effective learning environment for students.

The School of Graduate Studies (GS) aims to create a stimulating environment that supports academic excellence, experimental research, and personal growth. Prof Sam Kwong Tak-wu, Associate Vice-President (Strategic Research), J.K. Lee Chair Professor of Computational Intelligence and Dean of the School of Graduate Studies of Lingnan University, underlined the School’s commitment to supporting students with academic advice, research opportunities, funding, career development, and enriched learning experiences.

“We have co-hosted the Postgraduate Summer School with the University of Oxford every year. These opportunities allow you to expand your network and perspectives to reinforce your learning experience. We also offer a wide range of research support schemes to prepare you to take the lead in designing and conducting your own projects. This initiative provides a platform to explore your interests, develop critical skills, and make meaningful contributions to your field of study,” said Prof Kwong.

The event was conducted in hybrid mode. Various academic departments, along with the GS and other supporting units such as the Teaching and Learning Centre, the Fong Sum Wood Library, the Office of Student Affairs, and the Lingnan University Equal Opportunities Committee presented a series of orientation activities containing useful information on how to make the most of graduate studies and campus life.

In addition to the formal welcoming ceremony, the Orientation Booths offered excellent networking opportunities and information sessions, assisting students to forge meaningful connections and acquire the essential tools for navigating their transformative experience at Lingnan. The University encourages students to engage in many varied activities which will enhance and complement their campus life.