Lingnan University honours scholars for outstanding research and knowledge transfer

Lingnan University (LU) in Hong Kong highly values research and knowledge transfer that generate social impact and demonstrate care for the community. LU honoured 72 LU faculty members for their outstanding performance in research and contributions to knowledge transfer in raising the community’s quality of life and contribution to society during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 academic years.

Three of the awards including Research Output Excellence Award, Young Researcher Output Award, and Research & Knowledge Transfer Fund Award were presented in the Research & KT Excellence Awards Presentation Ceremony 2022 cum Exhibition of Knowledge Transfer/Entrepreneurship Projects.

Prof Wong Yuk-shan, Chairman of the Research Grants Council, and Prof James Tang Tuck-hong, Secretary-General of the University Grants Committee attended the ceremony as officiating guests. They joined Mr Andrew Yao Cho-fai, Chairman of the Council of LU, Prof Leonard K Cheng, President of LU and Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, Vice-president of LU toswitch on lightings of celebration on stage at the ceremony.

Prof Wong Yuk-shan, Chairman of the Research Grants Council (RGC), delivered a congratulatory speech, in which he thanked Prof Leonard K Cheng and Prof Joshua MOK for their efforts in promoting research, nurturing research culture, and building up research infrastructure on campus. "In the year 2021/22, LU was ranked third worldwide for ‘Quality Education’ in the latest Times Higher Education Impact Rankings and also achieved remarkable results in UGC's Research Assessment Exercise 2020. I have strong confidence that LU will be able to contribute significantly in all aspects of interdisciplinary studies," he said.

In his congratulatory remarks, Prof James Tang Tuck-hong expressed his appreciation for LU’s contributions to innovation and creativity for everyone’s benefit. He said, “LU’s excellent research teams have contributed their expertise in translating research outcomes into useful real-world applications. Particularly worth highlighting are Lingnan’s signature inventions of transparent anti-Covid face mask for persons with hearing impairment, as well as the ‘CREW wheelchair’, which have won gold and silver medals at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. These achievements exemplify the Lingnanian spirit of placing people first in academic pursuit which Hong Kong can be truly proud of.”

Mr Andrew Yao Cho-fai, Chairman of the Council of LU said in his opening address that with the university’s strong capabilities in scientific research, coupled with partnerships with universities within the Greater Bay Area, the University will also endeavour to step up efforts in driving the development of a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem in the area and beyond. “ We will establish a new research and learning centre in Shenzhen to explore opportunities as well as forge international collaborations and further take our KT work to fruition to bring benefits to the lives of the community. These initiatives facilitate our interaction with industries and stakeholders, and help us grow,’’ he added.

LU President Prof Leonard K Cheng said that he has always taken great pride in colleagues’ and students’ commitment to high quality research. “Their accomplishments in the past years have been well reflected in the excellent results we obtained in the 2022/23 Research Grants Council (RGC) funding exercise, under which a record-high of 37 RGC competitive grant projects received funding that totalled $16 million, the largest sum ever over the past years,” he said. He added that the steady flow of peer-reviewed papers in prestigious academic journals has also enhanced Lingnan’s international standing and contributed to policy-making. “I am particularly glad to see our faculty members seeking collaborations and forging partnerships with the government and industry. We are very pleased to present a special award to recognise their efforts in Government-Industry-Academia collaboration,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Vice-president Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho encouraged all colleagues and students to work closely together for building a better society through LU's impactful research. "When we celebrate our success today, don't forget many of our faculty members, they have been working very hard. Building a strong community of research, we need to reach out to them, supporting each other to make Lingnan a stronger research community, serving the community at large, and helping our younger generation to know all about the betterment of the society," he said.

