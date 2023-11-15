Lingnan University to join Shenzhen Virtual University Park

On 14 November 2023, Lingnan University and the Shenzhen Technology and Innovation Commission signed an agreement at the 2023 Assembly of Shenzhen Virtual University Park, announcing that Lingnan University will officially become a member of the Shenzhen Virtual University Park.

Upon joining the Park, both parties will collaborate to advance academics, scientific research, and industry development. Lingnan will also strengthen its collaborative ties with Shenzhen's educational and scientific research institutions, as well as enterprises.

Furthermore, Lingnan University has plans to establish the Lingnan University Shenzhen Research Institute within the Park. The Institute will serve as a comprehensive platform for Lingnan, facilitating engagement in scientific research, academic exchanges, talent cultivation, enterprise incubation, and knowledge transfer.

Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, Vice-President of Lingnan who signed the agreement on behalf of the University, stated, “The Institute will fully leverage Lingnan University's strengths in business studies, big data, artificial intelligence and zero-emission sustainability to enhance its capabilities in serving the industry and enterprises, providing crucial support for the Greater Bay Area and reinforcing the innovation of the University.”

Established in 1999 as an innovative strategic initiative by the Shenzhen Municipal Government to promote development in high-tech sectors, Shenzhen Virtual University Park currently brings together 68 prestigious universities from home and abroad, including 6 universities from Hong Kong."