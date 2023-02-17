LU’s ’Hello, Welcome to our Graduate Programmes Campaign’ supporting students with free air tickets for study trips

In response to the Hong Kong SAR Government’s “Hello, Hong Kong” campaign, the School of Graduate Studies (GS) of Lingnan University (LU) in Hong Kong presents the “Hello, Welcome to our Graduate Programmes” campaign, offering generous support to students coming to join its postgraduate programmes.

To promote Hong Kong as an East meets West centre for international cultural exchange, GS of LU is offering a special subsidy to boost students’ international learning and regional engagement experiences. A main feature is free air tickets for outstanding students to join international summer schools or regional study trips. Meanwhile, GS also sponsors faculty members conducting international research and speaking at major conferences.

GS will organise various international conferences from February 2023 to promote regional and international research collaborations. In addition, the Dean of the School and his colleagues will make keynote speeches or invited presentations at conferences held by institutions such as Hiroshima University in Japan, University of Oxford and University of Lancaster in the UK, and University of Toronto and University of York in Canada.

For details of the campaign, please visit: https://www.ln.edu.hk/sgs/zh/news/hello-welcome-to-graduate-studies