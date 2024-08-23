Mpox Resources

Mpox — previously known as monkey pox — has now been reported in Asia. Asia Research News has compiled a small selection of resources for better understanding.

(Please note that these resources are limited to those in English and Japanese language. We welcome suggestions to further improve and add to this resource in other languages too. Please email [email protected].)

Resources

WHO

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/monkeypox

https://www.who.int/health-topics/monkeypox#tab=tab_1

Singapore Ministry of Health

https://www.moh.gov.sg/diseases-updates/mpox

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/mpox#:~:text=Mpox%20is%20a%20viral%20disease,%2D%20and%20west%2DAfrican%20countries.

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/all-topics-z/monkeypox/factsheet-health-professionals

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/index.html

National Health Service (NHS)

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/mpox/

Health Direct Australia

https://www.healthdirect.gov.au/monkeypox

Information on Mpox in Japanese ーエムポックスに関する情報（日本語）:

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)ー厚生労働省:

https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/kenkou/kekkaku-kansenshou19/monkeypox_00001.html

Quarantine Information Office, the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (FORTH)ー厚生労働省検疫所:

https://www.forth.go.jp/topics/fragment1.html

National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID)ー国立感染症研究所:

https://www.niid.go.jp/niid/ja/diseases/a/mpox.html

Infectious Diseases Response Service (IRS)ー国立国際医療研究センター国際感染症センター:

https://dcc-irs.ncgm.go.jp/material/awareness/monkeypox.html

Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Public Healthー東京都健康安全研究センター:

https://www.tmiph.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/lb_virus/monkey_pox/

A few research papers

(The papers below are listed in no particular order and do not signify endorsement from Asia Research News. We are only listing these for ease of access to research information and welcome new additions to this list. Please email [email protected].)

Mpox is still being neglected in South-East Asia region: Possible challenges to control

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10023899/

Mpox emergence in Japan: ongoing risk of establishment in Asia

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(23)00766-3/fulltext

Projecting international mpox spread in Asia: ongoing global health risk

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.04.17.24305832v1.full-text

The need for pre-emptive control strategies for mpox in Asia and Oceania

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468042723001112

Assessing the transmission potential of mpox in East Asia during 2022-2023: A focus on Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea

https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(23)00775-0/fulltext

The silent, rapidly unfolding threat of mpox spread via international travel to Southeast Asia: Are we ready?

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1477893923000571

Tracing the transmission of mpox through wastewater surveillance in Southeast Asia

https://academic.oup.com/jtm/article/30/5/taad096/7225858

Community-based mpox and sexually transmitted disease surveillance using discarded condoms in the global south

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(24)00514-0/fulltext