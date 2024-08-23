Mpox Resources

Mpox — previously known as monkey pox — has now been reported in Asia. Asia Research News has compiled a small selection of resources for better understanding.
(Please note that these resources are limited to those in English and Japanese language. We welcome suggestions to further improve and add to this resource in other languages too. Please email [email protected].)
Resources
WHO
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/monkeypox
https://www.who.int/health-topics/monkeypox#tab=tab_1
Singapore Ministry of Health
https://www.moh.gov.sg/diseases-updates/mpox
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/mpox#:~:text=Mpox%20is%20a%20viral%20disease,%2D%20and%20west%2DAfrican%20countries.
https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/all-topics-z/monkeypox/factsheet-health-professionals
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/index.html
National Health Service (NHS)
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/mpox/
Health Direct Australia
https://www.healthdirect.gov.au/monkeypox
Information on Mpox in Japanese ーエムポックスに関する情報（日本語）:
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)ー厚生労働省:
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/kenkou/kekkaku-kansenshou19/monkeypox_00001.html
Quarantine Information Office, the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (FORTH)ー厚生労働省検疫所:
https://www.forth.go.jp/topics/fragment1.html
National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID)ー国立感染症研究所:
https://www.niid.go.jp/niid/ja/diseases/a/mpox.html
Infectious Diseases Response Service (IRS)ー国立国際医療研究センター国際感染症センター:
https://dcc-irs.ncgm.go.jp/material/awareness/monkeypox.html
Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Public Healthー東京都健康安全研究センター:
https://www.tmiph.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/lb_virus/monkey_pox/
A few research papers
(The papers below are listed in no particular order and do not signify endorsement from Asia Research News. We are only listing these for ease of access to research information and welcome new additions to this list. Please email [email protected].)
Mpox is still being neglected in South-East Asia region: Possible challenges to control
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10023899/
Mpox emergence in Japan: ongoing risk of establishment in Asia
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(23)00766-3/fulltext
Projecting international mpox spread in Asia: ongoing global health risk
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.04.17.24305832v1.full-text
The need for pre-emptive control strategies for mpox in Asia and Oceania
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468042723001112
Assessing the transmission potential of mpox in East Asia during 2022-2023: A focus on Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea
https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(23)00775-0/fulltext
The silent, rapidly unfolding threat of mpox spread via international travel to Southeast Asia: Are we ready?
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1477893923000571
Tracing the transmission of mpox through wastewater surveillance in Southeast Asia
https://academic.oup.com/jtm/article/30/5/taad096/7225858
Community-based mpox and sexually transmitted disease surveillance using discarded condoms in the global south
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(24)00514-0/fulltext