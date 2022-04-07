MTE 2022: Advanced Healthcare & Life Sciences International Innovation Awards (AHLS IIA) honour and celebrate the work of health professionals, healthcare and life sciences scientists, and organisations who contribute to innovative healthcare solutions and practice. This event held alongside the COVID-19 International Innovation Awards from 20 to 24 June will bring forth and showcase innovations that are driving improvements and transforming the healthcare industry.

The theme for this year is ‘Reinventing Healthcare for Tomorrow’s Challenges,’ and it was chosen to highlight the dramatic acceleration in our medical and health industry since 2020. The way the world works has changed in an unprecedented way. Consumers are rethinking how they will address mental and physical health issues, how they will obtain healthcare, how they will manage their care needs and their expectations of healthcare providers.

Who should participate?

The awards are open to

those who have developed a new idea or innovation, or implemented compelling new ideas and initiatives to deliver better and improved healthcare

those who have implemented projects in communities across the nation or internationally that aimed to deliver better healthcare at reduced costs.

those who have enhanced infrastructure to support a more cost-effective system to transform the health care system.

those who have imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt the existing ecosystems and leapfrog the current standard of healthcare

those who like to share their applied transformative strategies and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, advanced data and analytics, hyper automation and machine learning, which address real-world problems in healthcare with tangible outcomes.

IMPORTANT DATES

Registrations are open now

Awards Briefing: 12 April 2022

Submission Deadline: 10 May 2022

Online Evaluation and Judging: 19-22 May 2022

Announcement of Winners: 24 June 2022

AWARD CATEGORIES

Categories encompass discovery, innovation and implementation of healthcare solutions for the prevention, treatment and management of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and innovative solutions for better healthcare systems.

Digital Health & Mobile Solutions

Prevention

Treatment

Detection & Diagnostics

Biotechnology & Life Sciences

AI & Machine Learning

Healthcare Management

Nanotechnology

Environmental Health

Design and Manufacturing

Education

Innovative Collaboration

Prevention

Visit our website to find out more about this year’s Advanced Healthcare & Life Sciences International Innovation Awards, eligibility criteria, how to enter, entry regulation and guidelines: www.mte.org.my

_____________________________________________________________________

Award Submission Link: https://www.judgify.me/AHLS2022

Brochure Link: https://mte.org.my/2022/MTE/MTE2022_AHLS_Brochure.pdf

Organised by:

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (SSM No. 199901017179)

Website: www.protempgroup.com

Office +6 03 6140 6666

Email [email protected]