MTE 2022 - Covid-19 International Innovation Awards

Following a brief respite from rising cases in the fall, omicron, the newest and most transmissible Covid-19 variant, is tearing its way across the globe, causing spikes in cases within days. It feels like 2020 all over again as governments implement familiar safety measures. A return to normal is still elusive, as it appears that 2022 will be the third year in a row marked by fear and confusion, positive tests and near misses. We are in much better shape now than we were at the beginning of the pandemic. We have learned a lot more about how Covid-19 works. We have developed effective masks, vaccines, boosters, treatments, and rapid tests. In this new ‘normal’, there is an abundance of innovations that help with all aspects of our lives.

COVID-19 International Innovation Awards (a virtual event) part of MTE 2022 year-long innovation awards programme is scheduled to return on 20-24 June 2022. The awards are created to acknowledge and celebrate all innovations in response to COVID-19.

Who can participate?

The awards are open to any Institutions of Higher Learning, Research Institutions, Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges, Healthcare Providers, Organizations, Leaders and Individuals who have innovations, ideas or implemented creative ways to minimize the impact on public health, livelihoods, and limit disruptions to economies, supply chains and way of lives.

Recognition and publicity for your innovations

COVID-19 International Innovation Awards Certiﬁcate and Medal Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit.

Industry-wide recognition through media promotion.

Promotion of your innovation with image, video and content at MTE’s virtual platform

Opportunity to showcase your innovation on our EDM with a reach of more than 30,000.*

IMPORTANT DATES

Registrations are open now

Awards Briefing: 12 April 2022

Submission Deadline: 10 May 2022

Online Evaluation and Judging: 19-22 May 2022

Announcement of Winners: 24 June 2022

AWARD CATEGORIES

Building & Construction

Business Models, Marketing & Branding

Communications

Economy & Employment

Education

Government & Policy

Health & Fitness

Humanitarian Support

ICT

Materials & Packaging

Media & Entertainment

Non-Proﬁt & Social Enterprise

Prevention

Testing

Transport & Logistics

Treatment

Vulnerable Group & Community Support

To find out more about this year’s COVID-19 International Innovation Awards, how to enter, and to see last year’s winners, head over to www.mte.org.my

Award Submission Link: https://www.judgify.me/MTE2022Covid19

Brochure Link: https://mte.org.my/2022/MTE/MTE2022_Covid-19_Brochure.pdf

Innovations for COVID-19 IIA 2021: https://mte.org.my/mte-2021-covid-19-intl-innovation-awards-results-gold-awards-recipients/

Organised by:

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (SSM No. 199901017179)

Website: www.protempgroup.com

Office +6 03 6140 6666

Email [email protected]