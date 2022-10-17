Localizing the SDGs is an essential component of a successful pandemic recovery and return on a path capable of achieving the SDGs. While the SDGs are global in scope, our ability to make them a reality in our cities and communities will determine their success. Approximately two-thirds of the 169 SDG objectives are inextricably linked to the tasks of local and regional governments, particularly their role in delivering basic services.

The Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2022: SDG International Innovation Awards & Expo (SDGIIAE) returns for its 2nd edition and the awards encourage the development of innovative solutions for local and global challenges. The issue of priorities and preferences will vary from country to country, depending on what they are struggling with and methods will be different too. Breaking down goals and implementation to sub-national and local levels is the only way to succeed in achieving SDG targets.

The virtual event will commence on the 17 October 2022 allowing immersive experience for visitors with live interactions. Announcement of winners will take place on 21th October 2022 at the virtual platform https://mte.ibentos.com/. All innovations which were showcased in March and June 2022 will be exhibited alongside the SDG International Innovation Awards virtual platform.

Exhibitions and Innovation Awards

186 innovation entries were shortlisted from 217. Participants hailed from 12 countries namely Hong Kong, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, China, UK, US, Yemen, Arab Saudi, Indonesia, Iran, and Malaysia.

Awards Participants will compete in the 5 main categories, embracing all 17 SDGs: Health and Well Being, Inclusivity, Human Capital, Environment and Natural Resources, and Economic Growth.

This year, MTE will invite the public to vote for the Best SDG Innovation. Academia, researchers, students, and the public are welcomed to vote online for their favourite SDG innovation or project. The audience can also vote for the best knowledge-sharing sessions that have piqued their interest.

Besides Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, the Jury panel will also select winners for the Outstanding Innovation Award for each category. In addition, Best Innovations will also win Special Foreign Awards conferred by:

International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA), Switzerland

Chinese Innovation and Invention Society (CIIS)

Euro Business-Haller, Poland

Indonesian Innovation and Invention Promotion Association (INNOPA)

International Alliance of Innovation and Invention Associations (IAIA), Taiwan

International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE)

Malaysian Association of Creativity and Innovation (MACRI)

National STEM Association (NSA)

Toronto International Society of Innovation & Advanced Skills (TISIAS)

The Union of Arabian Academics (TUOAA)

Yayasan Inovasi Malaysia MOSTI (YIM)

Malaysian Society for Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MSMBB)

Universidad Autónoma de Baja California, New Mexico

Kreso Glavac Special Awards (Republic of Croatia)

The Awards Committee



This Award Committee is led by:

Professor Datuk Ts. Dr. Hajah Roziah Mohd Janor

Vice Chancellor, Universiti Teknologi MARA,

Chair of the Awards Committee;

Professor Dato’ Dr. Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan

Vice Chancellor, Universiti Sains Malaysia

Joint-Chair Public University;

Professor Datuk Ir Ts Dr Siti Hamisah Binti Tapsir

Vice Chancellor, UCSI University,

Joint-Chair Private University;

Professor Dr. Wong Tin Wui

Non-Destructive Biomed Pharma Research Centre (NDBPRC),

Smart Manufacturing Research Institute (SMRI),

Universiti Teknologi MARA,

the Chief Juror.

This year, a total of 80 gold medals, 58 silver medals and 16 bronze medals were awarded to winners. Additionally, 16 awards were presented by internationally renowned inventor associations and professional bodies. 20 Outstanding Innovation awards were also won by top innovations selected by the International Members of Jurors.

The International Members of Jurors is made up of specialists in scientific and research domains, senior echelons of educational institutions, and industry personnel. Jurors will be entrusted with narrowing them down using stringent criteria. The panel of 25 jurors are from Malaysia, Scotland, Qatar, India, Brunei, South Africa, New Mexico, Pakistan, Singapore and Indonesia.

Guests of Honour who will be joining us at the Results Announcement Ceremony includes:

Ms. Manon Bernier, Deputy Resident Representative United Nation Development Program (UNDP) Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam

Dr. Antonio Gómez Roa, FCITEC Director, Universidad Autónoma de Baja California, New Mexico

Visitors may expect a full day of knowledge-sharing webinars, dialogues, and even virtual technical tours daily. We have collaborated with international universities as well as the United Nations Development Programme to provide new perspectives and insights on a variety of SDG subjects.

DATE / HOURS

MTE2021 SDGIIA Virtual is held from 17-21 October 2022 (Monday – Friday) accessible from: 17 October 2022 at 10am (Malaysia time GMT+8).

VIRTUAL PLATFORM: https://mte.ibentos.com/



