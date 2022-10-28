The Natural Disaster Expo Set To Transform Disaster Preparedness & Relief

The Natural Disaster Expo will be the ultimate destination for disaster preparation specialists and emergency response professionals to source all of the newest disaster-related products and services, maximise recovery methods and discover new ways to achieve community outreach and preparedness. It is free to attend and is planned to provide cutting-edge technology, expand relief program awareness, and cover the ins-and-outs of the disaster industry and emerging global trends.

Natural disasters are not only becoming more prevalent, but they are also becoming more widespread, so now is the perfect time to learn how to protect your home or business. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and World Meteorological Organization disasters over the last 50 years have increased fivefold, however, the number of deaths has decreased by two-thirds. This is because of the incremental work of forecasters, planners, architects, engineers, and policymakers rather than any single innovation.

This proves that it is absolutely essential to attend the Natural Disasters Expo as it has been specifically designed to support the mitigation of the most costly climate-related disasters. It promises to provide the most effective solutions, by showcasing products and services from cutting edge exhibitors including the likes of Planetlab, Everbridge, Pinkerton, to name a few. You can also receive exclusive information delivered by keynote speakers from some of the biggest names and associations of the industry, including the International Association of Emergency Management, the ASEAN Specialized Meteorological Center and Disaster Management Training Center. The information shared by these professionals will detail vitally and developing trends in the industry, including the potential impact of future disasters, emergency response management, and business recovery post-disaster.

Not only will this event teach you the ins and out of the natural disaster industry, it will also give you in-person networking with thousands of disaster prevention specialists, government service providers, and weather experts from across the globe, ensuring that attendees leave the show with the tools and knowledge needed to be sure they can protect their communities and succeed incase of a any disaster.

As a global series, The Natural Disasters Expo is lucky to be supported by some of the brightest minds in the industry - with upcoming events in California and Miami, visitors can expect to network at the Singapore edition not only with the national business community but also connections around the world.

Visit the website for the show here and register for your FREE PASS and don’t miss the must-attend event of the year!