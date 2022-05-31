New dinosaur species used fearsome claws to graze along the coast

Co-authors of the study include Ryuji Takasaki of Okayama University of Science, Tsogtbaatar Chinzorig of North Carolina State University and Mongolian Academy of Sciences, and Yoshinori Hikida of Nakagawa Museum of Natural History.

The fossil described in this work consists of a partial vertebra and a partial wrist and forefoot, originally collected in 2008 from the Osoushinai Formation, a fossil-rich geological feature in Nakagawa, Hokkaido. At the time, it was described as belonging to a manitoraptan dinosaur, and was believed to belong to a therizinosaur. However, the lack of comparative data at the time made confirmation impraticable.

The scientists decided to revisit the specimen as recent developments have led to a wealth of data that allow for the classification of therizinosaurs based on the morphology of the forefoot claws. This specimen is the third therizinosaur from Japan; however, the first two have not yet been described. Asian therizinosaurs existed from the Early to Late Cretaceous, and possessed enormous claws on their hands. Based on the morphology of these claws, which relates to their function, therizinosaurs are divided into basal therizinosaurs and derived therizinosaurs.