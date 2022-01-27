A new structured thermal armour achieves liquid cooling above 1,000°C, overcoming challenge of Leidenfrost effect

The research has been led by Professor Wang Zuankai from CityU's Department of Mechanical Engineering (MNE), Professor David Quéré from the PSL Research University, France, and Professor Yu Jihong, Director of the International Center of Future Science, Jilin University and Senior Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study at CityU.

The findings were published in the latest issue of the highly prestigious scientific journal Nature under the title “Inhibiting the Leidenfrost effect above 1,000 °C for sustained thermal cooling”.