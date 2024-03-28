Open waste burning linked to air pollution in Northwestern Greenland

To better understand the air quality risks faced by remote Arctic communities, an international team monitored aerial pollutants at a community in Northwestern Greenland. Their findings, published in Atmospheric Science Letters, reveal that open waste burning elevates the concern of health risks to the community.

The study focused on Qaanaaq, a small village in Northwestern Greenland with a population of approximately 600. During the summer of 2022, the team conducted the first-time measurement of particulate matter (PM2.5) in the ambient air there and identified an increase in PM2.5 pollution. PM2.5 refers to tiny particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less, such as dust and smoke.

PM2.5 pollution is closely linked with severe air pollution and is particularly harmful to human health; PM2.5 exposures are correlated with a spectrum of health problems, including respiratory ailments such as asthma and bronchitis, cardiovascular diseases, and even premature death.

Monitoring PM2.5 levels is important for assessing air quality and protecting public health. However, compared to the mid-latitudes, the PM2.5 observations in high-latitude regions are relatively left behind (i.e., fewer PM2.5 observations) in terms of the SDG’s mission statement.