Painted in Stone: Stories of Buddha from the Ajanta Caves

The Ajanta murals frequently depict scenes from daily life. Women are usually portrayed in traditional roles, such as those of a mother or wife. They are are depicted with shapely bodies, generally in the tribhanga posture, wherein the body is composed around three main axes. In contrast, men are generally portrayed as saintly or ascetic.

Historians believe that the caves were in use until at least the eighth century CE, after which they were abandoned. They were rediscovered in 1819, overgrown with vegetation and filled with debris, by a British officer named John Smith, during a tiger-hunt in the region. The preservation of the murals has been an ongoing challenge ever since this rediscovery. Both environmental and human agents have been responsible for their deterioration, including wide fluctuations in temperature and humidity, atmospheric pollution and vandalism. Older techniques of preservation used in the colonial period, such as the use of unbleached shellac and Victorian varnish, caused considerable damage to the murals. The Archaeological Survey of India undertook an advanced chemical cleaning and preservation and restoration of the murals in 1999. These efforts removed the layers of dirt, grime and shellac and secured the crumbling edges of broken plaster by filleting, so that the original compositions were not altered.

After their rediscovery, many British drafters, Indian artists and art students documented the murals by reproducing them as paintings. The Royal Asiatic Society in London commissioned some of the first of these painted reproductions in the 1840s, executed by the British painter Major Robert Gill; these were destroyed in a fire two decades later. The Sir JJ School of Art, under the leadership of the British artist John Griffiths, undertook further documentation in the 1870s. Students at the school reproduced the murals, and most were subsequently sent to the then-newly established Victoria and Albert Museum, London. It is in large part due to these reproductions that the Ajanta murals are known around the world today. The museum still possesses 166 of these paintings, which were last displayed in 1955 and have been in storage since. In the 1920, the Indian archaeologist Ghulam Yazdani, appointed by the Nizam of Hyderabad, became the first person to photograph the Ajanta murals.

The Ajanta caves were listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983. As of writing, they continue to be a major tourist attraction.

This article first appeared in the MAP Academy Encyclopedia of Art.

The MAP Academy is a non-profit online platform consisting of an Encyclopedia of Art, Courses and a Blog, that encourages knowledge building and engagement with the visual arts and histories of South Asia. Our team of researchers, editors, writers and creatives are united by a shared goal of creating more equitable resources for the study of art histories from the region.