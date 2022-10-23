Plants of the Malabar — Colonialism, Trade and Botany

The text was compiled over 30 years and published posthumously in Amsterdam. An international project spread out over decades, at its inception, Rheede was assisted by a team of Indian physicians, amateur botanists, technicians, illustrators, engravers, company officials, clergymen, the King of Cochin and the ruling Zamorin of Calicut. Itty Achuden, a medical practitioner from the Ezhava tradition, was central to the enterprise and culled information from palm-leaf manuscripts, which was then verified by three Tulu brahmins — Ranga, Vinayaka and Appu Bhatta. This mass of information was collected not only through expeditions from the Western Ghats to Kanyakumari, but also heavily consulted ancient palm-leaf manuscripts.

Rheede also worked with botanist and doctor Paulus Hermann and several European artists who travelled with him. Recording the plants such that they best illustrated their likeness was crucial, since none of these plants could have been taken on long voyages. Consequently, European artists worked with their Indian assistants to produce the drawings in the manuscript. These were then converted into copperplate engravings, which were then mechanically reproduced as postcards and prints. In addition to recording a key episode in the history of botanical and medicinal sciences, this manuscript also records the first time the Malayalam script was printed.

Within India, there has been an interest in the reverse-extraction of its knowledge of Ayurvedic and pre-Ayurvedic (Ezhava) medical traditions. Translations of the book in English and Malayalam were published by the University of Kerala in 2003 and 2008, respectively, led by the botanist KS Manilal. Most recently, the government of Goa commissioned the University of Goa to translate the book into Konkani.

This article first appeared in the MAP Academy Encyclopedia of Art.

