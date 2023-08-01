Predicting heart failure with longitudinal urine patterns and its changing

Researchers from Osaka University find that stable, long-term elevation in urinary albumin excretion in healthy Europeans is associated with a high risk of new-onset heart failure and mortality.

Osaka, Japan – They say that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure; knowing which preventive treatment to administer to which patient could undoubtedly up that yield. Now, an international research team led by Osaka University has identified an important treatment target that could help prevent patients from developing a serious heart condition in the future.

In a study published last month in the European Journal of Heart Failure, the research team reported the identification of long-term patterns in levels of kidney health indicators in healthy European adults, and the impact of these patterns on the risk of new-onset heart failure.

One in five people will develop HF in their lifetime, and impaired kidneys are one of the most critical risk factors for developing this condition. Because of this connection, it is common practice to monitor markers of kidney health in patients who are at risk of developing heart failure.

“Day-to-day or short-term fluctuations in renal biomarkers are well-known,” says lead author of the study Dr.Ryoto Sakaniwa. “However, the connection between long-term patterns in biomarker levels and the risk of heart failure is unknown.”

To address this, the researchers looked at levels of two common markers of kidney health––urinary albumin excretion (UAE) and serum creatinine––in almost 7000 patients from the Dutch study Prevention of Renal and Vascular End-stage Diseases (PREVEND). Patterns in UAE and serum creatinine levels were tracked over 11 years and investigated for their association with new-onset heart failure and death.