Resurrected Supernova Provides Missing-Link

Massive stars end their life with catastrophic SN explosions. How they evolve toward this demise is marked as a significant problem in astrophysics.

A key process that affects their evolution and its final outcome is the binary interaction since most massive stars are found in binary systems. The celestial envelope of one of the binary components can be stripped away by the gravitational pull from its companion star. A fraction of the stripped gas are ejected from the binary system, forming a CSM. This happens in a brief period of time as compared to the whole life of a star. Thus directly witnessing such a phenomenon is far too challenging.

Alternatively, one can investigate this effect by diagnosing its properties, such as the amount and distribution of CSM created by the binary interaction, if such measurements can be precisely performed.

Led by Keiichi Maeda, professor from the Graduate School of Science at Kyoto University, and Tomonari Michiyama, ALMA Grant Postdoctoral Fellow from the Graduate School of Science at Osaka University, the research team tackled this problem by studying radio emission from an SN.

Ejecta -- the debris from exploded stars -- expand into the surrounding space at velocities reaching 10% the speed of light. The ejecta crash into CSMs, creating radio synchrotron emission. By studying the properties of synchrotron emissions, including their intensity and time evolution, it is possible to measure CSM distribution. This ability helps derive the history of how much mass was being shed by the dying massive star until the moment of SN explosion.

In the reported work, the team spent a few years using ALMA to monitor SN 2018ivc, which took place in the famous spiral galaxy M77. The millimeter emission from the SN had initially decayed quickly until about 200 days after the explosion, but the team noticed that it was rebrightening in the ALMA data obtained at later epochs (>1000 days). Such rebrightening in the radio synchrotron emission from SNs is rare, previously known only for a handful of events and all at centimeter wavelengths.

In comparison, transparency of this CSM at mm wavelengths has allowed the team to get a much clearer picture at immediate environments carrying the footprints of progenitor stars than previous attempts with cm wavelengths. The reported work presents the first example in which rebrightening is caught in millimeter wavelengths, thanks to ALMA's sensitivity.