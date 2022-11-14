Revelations from Ryugu: Muon non-destructive analysis unveils true nature of ancient asteroid

Direct samples from near-Earth asteroid Ryugu give researchers a glimpse into the raw materials of solid matter at the outer regions of the early solar system

Osaka, Japan – Since as far back as Ancient Greece, we have been fascinated by the solar system. But now, researchers from Japan have obtained asteroid data that give insights into the evolution of the solar system that past scholars such as Ptolemy, Galileo, and Copernicus could only have dreamed of.

Launched in 2014, the asteroid explorer Hayabusa2 left for Ryugu, a carbon-rich C-type asteroid and in 2018, it reached the vicinity of Ryugu, carrying out various remote observations and collecting samples from two locations on the asteroid. Meanwhile, a research group at Osaka University had been developing a non-destructive analysis method of light elements using muons to analyze Ryugu since around 2010, before the launch of Hayabusa2.

Against such a backdrop, an initial analysis project involving international researchers began in 2021, conducted by Dr. Nakamura of Tohoku University, leader of the “Stone Analysis Team” from the Hayabusa2 Initial Analysis Team. The information expected to come from the Ryugu stone is diverse, and the Stone Analysis Team carried out various studies on the shape of the stone as well as its elemental distribution and mineral composition (https://global.jaxa.jp/press/2022/09/20220923-1_e.html). The Osaka University research group was interested in the type and quantity of the elements that Ryugu contains, particularly the light elemental composition (C, N, O) of the material substance of life, and joined the initial analysis team.