Robots versus humans: Which would children trust more when learning new information?

Participants were presented with only one informant during the study, and their trust was measured by their willingness to accept new information. The humanoid social robot by SoftBank Robotics, NAO, which has a human-like but robotic voice, was used as the robot informant. To keep conditions comparable, the human informant matched her movements to those of the robot. An experimenter was also seated next to the participant to ask the necessary questions, so that the participant would not feel pressured to agree with the informant.

The study revealed that children were willing to accept new information from both human and robot informants who had previously given accurate information, but not from a potentially unreliable informant who had made mistakes in the past—especially when the informant was a robot. As for the age effect, the authors reported that younger children were likelier to accept information from an unreliable human than an unreliable robot, but older children were found to distrust or reject information from an unreliable informant, human or robot.

“These results implicate that younger and older children may have different selective trust strategies, especially the way they use informants’ reliability and identity cues when deciding who to trust. Together with other research on children’s selective trust, we show that as children get older, they may increasingly rely on reliability cues to guide their trust behaviour,” said Dr Li.

Previous research has shown that children rely on factors such as age, familiarity, and language to figure out whether an informant is reliable or not. It may be that younger children rely on identity cues like these more than they do epistemic evidence. As they get older, children place more emphasis on “what you know” than “who you are” when deciding to trust an informant.

This is the first study to ask the questions: (1) Do children draw different inferences about robots with varying track records of accuracy? and (2) Are these inferences comparable to those about humans?

“Addressing these questions will provide a unique perspective on the development of trust and social learning among children who are growing up alongside various sources of information, including social robots,” described Prof Yow.

This research has significant implications for pedagogy, where robots and non-human educational tools are increasingly integrated into the classroom. Children today may not perceive robots as trustworthy as humans if they have not interacted much with robots. However, as children gain more exposure to smart machines, they could be inclined to see robots as intelligent and reliable sources of knowledge.