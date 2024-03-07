Updated Experts for Media: Women in Research list

"Experts for Media" is a resource for journalists to find stories and sources specific to a theme or topic. In line with this year's theme for International Women’s Day, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” Asia Research News aims to to amplify coverage of women in science and research communications and media.

Our experts list highlights women experts who are leading the way in research, innovation, and advocacy in Asia and globally. The updated Women in Research list includes over 90 researchers from across the region, with fields of study in:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Biology, Health & Medicine

Cinema & History

Disasters

Economics, Jobs & Women Workers

Engineering, Materials & Physics

Environment & Sustainability

Social & Political Sciences

Statistics

Women's Health, Rights & Advocacy

You will find women working on addressing critical issues such as antimicrobial resistance, Covid-19, climate change, and peace and conflict. Many are exploring ways to take on challenges of sustainability through the integration of materials science, bioengineering, artificial intelligence, and urban design. Several are focused on women’s issues, from health to economic and political rights, and many are involved in increasing women’s voices in STEM.

Our recently published Asia Research News 2024 magazine also features women experts and their research:

Journalists may contact the experts directly, or you can reach out to Asia Research News at [email protected] for help in finding a source.

