Sustainable cities: Seeds of change for a greener future

Juhyun Lee, an assistant professor in the Department of Urban Planning and Design, and Director of Sustainability of the Design School, has a long history in the practice of sustainable urbanisation. Since 2010, she has worked with UN-Habitat, the United Nations’ programme for human settlements and sustainable urban development. The programme aims to embed sustainability in all levels of urban policy, from the municipal to the national.

When she began, the idea of sustainable urbanisation was still very new, and aspired to the lofty triple goals of social equity, environmental sustainability, and economic prosperity. As the field of sustainable urbanisation has matured, bringing these goals together has sometimes proven to be a challenging task, as the three goals can sometimes work against each other. “We say we want to achieve both social equity and economic prosperity – while reducing damage to the environment – but now we understand this is actually very difficult,” says Lee. “I'm currently more focused on how to manage conflict between the three goals.”

Lee is particularly interested in the role that urban mobility plays in managing this conflict. “A smart city actually means using technology or human resources to ensure that everyone can enjoy the urban services and infrastructure in a more effective way,” says Lee. For example, social sustainability requires that everyone have access to a hospital. However, this could entail an hour-long drive, which would conflict with environmental sustainability.