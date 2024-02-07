Battling algae, typhoons, and cybercrime

One of these brilliant minds is Maiko Kagami, a Principal Investigator at the IMS whose work focuses on phytoplankton, the tiny aquatic organisms that serve as the base of several food chains.

“In the past, it was thought that large phytoplankton (algae) did not enter the food chain in lakes,” she says. “During my post-doc in the Netherlands, I found that parasitic fungi, known as chytrids, can decompose large plankton making them smaller and more nutritious, allowing small plankton to consume them, creating a cycle. I coined the term Mycoloop for this cycle, a combination of the word ‘mycology’ and my name ‘Maiko’.”

Kagami’s interest in microorganisms began when she was a child after watching the movie Nausicaa, a post-apocalyptic anime fantasy about the quest for environmental harmony amidst war and ecological threats. “I was amazed to learn that microorganisms can purify soil and water,” she says. “At the time, Japan was highly polluted and in Tokyo, where I lived, the water was very dirty. I thought it would be great if we could do something about this using the power of microorganisms.”