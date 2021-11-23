The scientist who studied in vitro fertilization and invented the pill

In his research, Chang demonstrated that eggs from a female black rabbit could be fertilized outside the body by the sperm of a black male rabbit. When the fertilized eggs were transferred to a white female rabbit, black offspring were born. Chang also investigated sperm development and performed in vitro fertilization of hamster, mouse and rat eggs. These findings laid the foundation for in vitro fertilization techniques in humans. From his research on progestin hormones in reproduction, Chang also co-developed the oral contraceptive pill.