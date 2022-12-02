Carbon Neutrality and the SDGs, which aim to realise a sustainable society, are common goals of the world. Through the sharing of the principles of the SDGs and the exchange of advanced initiatives and knowledge in various fields, this Forum aims to help residents and business operators in Hyogo Prefecture and a wider audience in the Asia-Pacific region deepen their awareness of the regional efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.
SDGs International Forum for Achieving Carbon Neutrality and Realising a Decarbonised Society
This Forum will take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kobe, Japan.
From 23 Dec 2022
Until 23 Dec 2022
Lasse Hall 2nd floor, Blanche Rose Room (4-10-8 Nakayamate-dori, Chuo-ku, Kobe City)
Kobe
Final date to register:
16 Dec 2022