The Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research (APN), in collaboration with IGES and the Hyogo Prefectural Government, is organising an international forum titled "SDGs International Forum for Biodiversity".

In December 2022, the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework, new global goals on biodiversity, was adopted. Through the sharing of the latest domestic and international trends toward the realisation of Nature Positive and the exchange of advanced initiatives and knowledge on biodiversity as a local issue, this Forum aims to seek ways to implement SDGs at the local level (local SDGs) with residents and business operators in Hyogo Prefecture.

The forum will include a tripartite discussion with Mr SAITO Motohiko, Governor of Hyogo Prefecture, Mr WANTANABE Ryugo, Mayor of Sado City, and Prof. TAKEUCHI Kazuhiko, President of IGES. It will also feature a lecture from Dr SUBRAMANIAN Suneetha from the UNU Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability, speaking on biodiversity conservation as a lever to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

For further details, please visit the online web announcement and flyer attached below.