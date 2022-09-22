Shedding light on the happy hormone

Researchers led by Osaka University engineer a fluorescent sensor to visualize the release of the neuropeptide oxytocin, also known as the “happy hormone,” in living animals

Osaka, Japan – Twinkling lights make a city view all the more beautiful at night, and may evoke feelings of romance and happiness. But what do those feelings look like inside the brain? Recently, researchers in Japan demonstrated that the power of light may also be harnessed to monitor release of the “happy hormone” oxytocin (OT), a peptide produced in the brain that is associated with feelings of happiness and love.

In a new study published in Nature Methods, researchers led by Osaka University reported their development of a novel fluorescent sensor for the detection of OT in living animals. OT plays an important role in a variety of physiological processes, including emotion, appetite, childbirth, and aging.

Impairment of OT signaling is thought to be associated with neurological disorders such as autism and schizophrenia, and a better understanding of OT dynamics in the brain may provide insight into these disorders and contribute to potential avenues of treatment. Previous methods to detect and monitor OT have been limited in their ability to accurately reflect dynamic changes in extracellular OT levels over time. Thus, the Osaka University-led research team sought to create an efficient tool to visualize OT release in the brain.

“Using the oxytocin receptor from the medaka fish as a scaffold, we engineered a highly specific, ultrasensitive green fluorescent OT sensor called MTRIA OT ,” says lead author of the study, Daisuke Ino. “Binding of extracellular OT leads to an increase in fluorescence intensity of MTRIA OT , allowing us to monitor extracellular OT levels in real time.”

The research team performed cell culture analyses to examine the performance of MTRIA OT . Subsequent application of MTRIA OT in the brains of living animals allowed for the successful measurement of OT dynamics using fluorescence recording techniques.

“We examined the effects of potential factors that may affect OT dynamics, including social interaction, anesthesia, feeding, and aging,” says Ino.