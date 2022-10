Impact Objectives

Create an evidence base for the use of biotechnology in asbestos testing

Develop a protein within a bacterial protein library that can be used to bind asbestos

Asbestos is a toxic substance that is found in older buildings, as well as in cosmetics and products for children. As testing for its presence can be problematic, Hiroshima University Professor Akio Kuroda has been working on a novel solution.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring silicate (silicon- and oxygen-containing) mineral that has a fibrous structure. These fibres are composed of microscopic fibres that can become airborne when the asbestos is disturbed, making asbestos easily inhaled. Formerly enjoying widespread use, especially in construction, for its insulation and fireproofing qualities, asbestos has since been banned in many countries. This is due to the discovery, in the 1970s, that asbestos fibre inhalation can cause lung cancer, asbestosis, and other lethal lung conditions.

Professor Akio Kuroda, from the Graduate School of Integrated Sciences for Life at Hiroshima University, is an expert in the field.

"While asbestos has been banned in most developed countries, large quantities of asbestos-containing materials remain in old buildings, and people are at risk of exposure to asbestos during demolition," he explains.

Kuroda confirms that it is not just building materials that pose a risk.

"In addition, natural minerals, such as talc, a raw material used in the manufacture of cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and baby powder, may also contain asbestos. It has recently been highlighted that asbestos-contaminated talc may cause cancer," he says.

Kuroda is keen to focus on the importance of fast and accurate asbestos testing. In January 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a report written by the Interagency Working Group on Asbestos in Consumer Products outlining an improved scientific assessment of asbestos in order to better protect the public.

Kuroda and his team have been developing testing techniques to accurately pinpoint the presence of asbestos. Their approach to establishing better testing for asbestos has been twofold, firstly with the development of a fluorescent microscopy (FM) method that offers increased sensitivity as well as convenience, as well as the creation of an asbestos-specific protein probe combined with a fluorescent marker that allows users to easily visualise asbestos fibres, but not non-asbestos ones, under a fluorescent microscope.

A need for improved testing

Testing for asbestos is currently often accomplished using polarised light microscopy (PLM). While this method is convenient and cheap to run, the sensitivity is insufficient for the detection of fine fibres. The FDA recommends transmission electron microscopy (TEM) due to its higher sensitivity. However, it is labour-intensive, and therefore testing becomes more costly.

Other popular testing methods include phase contrast microscopy (PCM) and scanning electron microscopy (SEM). All of these have significant drawbacks that keep the search for a better option going. Kuroda’s method using FM offers much higher sensitivity that comes close to rivaling that of electron microscopy, and it is also far more convenient for users than TEM.

A US National Institutes of Health (NIH) study published in 2012 found that FM was able to detect fibres that were almost ten times smaller than those found by PCM testing, making it a much more sensitive testing method, approaching the accuracy of even electron microscopy. The study concluded that FM demonstrated exciting potential to offer a more accurate option for identifying asbestos fibres without the need for time-consuming, labour-intensive laboratory testing.