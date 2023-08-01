Six venture capital funds invest RMB 1 billion to support CityU HK Tech 300 start-ups; 14 start-ups awarded in 1st HK Tech 300 National Start-up Competition

The MoUs mark another milestone in the development of HK Tech 300, a large-scale flagship innovation and entrepreneurship programme launched by CityU in March 2021 to foster the start-up ecosystem.

At the same event, CityU held the Awards Ceremony for the first HK Tech 300 National Start-up Competition (National Competition). Fourteen start-ups from Hong Kong and the mainland were awarded.

The ceremony was officiated by Dr Wang Weiming, Director-General of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Ms Lilian Cheong Man-lei, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, HKSAR Government, Mr Lester Garson Huang, SBS, JP, CityU’s Council Chairman, and Professor Freddy Boey Yin Chiang, CityU President.

Six venture capital funds that signed the MOUs with CityU are Lenovo Capital and Incubator Group (LCIG), China Prosperity (Shenzhen) Capital Management Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Qianhai Ever State Equity Investment Co., Ltd., Shenzhen TopoScend Capital Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Industry Private Equity Fund Management Co., Ltd., and WH Venture Capital (Zhuhai Hengqin) Co., Ltd.