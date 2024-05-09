Social Science Funding and Collaboration in the Indo-Pacific Regional Summit Set to Enhance Regional Cooperation

The Association of Asian Social Science Research Councils (AASSREC) is hosting the Social Science Funding and Collaboration in the Indo-Pacific Regional Summit in Bangkok this week, with over 90 delegates from 20 countries. From 9-10 May, this significant event will gather social science researchers and policymakers from across the Indo-Pacific region to address crucial topics in social science funding, innovation and collaboration. The event is co-hosted by the National Research Council of Thailand, in partnership with the Global Development Network (GDN) and UNESCO, supported by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

The summit aims to foster robust partnerships and enhance the quality of social science research within the region. With a comprehensive two-day program featuring panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities, the event is poised to make a significant impact on the development and application of social science research.

Professor Dhananjay Singh, AASSREC President, emphasised the importance of the summit stating, ‘This summit represents a vital platform for dialogue and cooperation. Together, we can enhance the impact of social sciences in addressing the complex challenges facing our region, from technological changes to social inequalities and environmental concerns.’

The summit will commence with sessions focusing on the role of evidence in making research systems more resilient and effective, followed by discussions on innovation, impact and translation in social sciences. A special focus will be on the ethical dimensions and the integration of artificial intelligence in social science research funding.

Day 2 will continue with an emphasis on international collaboration, highlighting best practices and exploring new opportunities for synergy. The day will culminate in a facilitated discussion to set the research priorities for the Indo-Pacific region, aligning with the goals of the Boosting Social Sciences and their Contribution to Better Lives across the Indo-Pacific program, a collaborative partnership between the AASSREC and GDN, generously funded by Canada’s IDRC.

The event will also feature a keynote address by Dr Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and Secretary to Government of India, who will shed light on cutting-edge topics relevant to social sciences.

Participants are encouraged to actively engage in discussions and workshops designed to foster cooperation and innovation among social science communities across the region.

For more information about the Social Science Funding and Collaboration in the Indo-Pacific Regional Summit, visit AASSREC 2024 Regional Summit

About AASSREC

The Association of Asian Social Science Research Councils (AASSREC) is a leading organisation dedicated to enhancing the quality and impact of social science research in the Asia-Pacific region. AASSREC facilitates cooperation among member countries, promoting excellence in social science research and its practical application to societal challenges.

The Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia currently hosts the AASSREC Secretariat.

Boosting Social Sciences and their Contribution to Better Lives across the Indo-Pacific is a coordinated program of activity focused on mapping and understanding the current state and opportunities for social science, supporting high-priority research initiatives through strategic research grants; and connecting and empowering social science research organisations, councils and funders across the region to collaborate and engage with policy-makers to enhance research impact and improve lives.

