Social science missing from Asia's COVID-19 response

A region-wide assessment has found that opportunities were missed to involve social scientists in national COVID-19 response strategies in Southern and Southeast Asia. The report, “The Role of Social Sciences in COVID-19 responses in Asia”, was a collaboration between the Global Development Network and the Asia Research Centre at Universitas Indonesia, with support from the International Development Research Centre, Canada.

“COVID-19 containment measures in Asia have not benefited from understanding the contexts of how the pandemic is spreading,” says Inaya Rakhmani, director of Universitas Indonesia’s Asia Research Centre. “Individuals have been blamed for not modifying their behaviours without understanding what is behind their reluctance. Social science research plays a critical role in providing insights into human behaviour.”