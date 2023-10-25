Something in the eyes: Java Sparrows in love show enhanced eye rings

“Breeding-related blushing in primates is well studied, as they show conspicuous changes. For example, in rhesus macaque, males with redder faces appear more attractive to females. Other primates, like mandrills, use it to assert dominance. Birds also display colorful bare areas, like beaks and legs, but blood-flow based blush coloring in birds has gone largely unnoticed,” Soma explained.

“In Java sparrows (Lonchura oryzivora), both sexes have bright pink bare skin around their eyes that swell when the birds are in breeding condition. We predicted that changes in eye rings would reflect physiological conditions and signal fertility, especially among mating pairs,” Soma elaborated. Java sparrows are known to be socially monogamous, showing mutual courtship and pair-bonding for a long time.

The experiment lasted 12 weeks and involved 44 adult sparrows from a laboratory population. Soma details, “We compared individual changes in the eye ring size between birds paired with preferred mates, those paired with non-preferred opposite-sex individuals, and single birds.”