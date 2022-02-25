SUSS Partners Singapore Scout Association to Promote Youth Leadership in Sustainability

Singapore, February 19, 2022 – The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Singapore Scout Association (SSA) to empower youths with knowledge and values to champion causes for social good.

Together, SUSS and SSA will collaborate on developing and delivering a programme based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote youth leadership in sustainability.

Youths are agents of change, and the new SUSS-SSA collaboration aims to prepare and empower Singapore youths for a bigger role in building a more sustainable society, be adaptive and ready for the green economy through education, interdisciplinary research, community outreach movements and innovative initiatives. Through Singapore’s active and engaged youth community, the new partnership aims to motivate youths, and subsequently the wider Singapore community, to renew, refresh and take action to help advance the people sector of Singapore’s Green Plan and other important social causes.

Led by SUSS’ Centre of Excellence for Social Good (CESG), a series of initiatives will be launched in several phases. Within SUSS, students are already learning about issues pertaining to sustainability through their active participation in over 150 service learning and community engagement initiatives [1] and SUSS CORE modules which offer cross-disciplinary perspective and applied learning to emerging global issues. As one of the leading pioneers in online learning, SUSS will leverage its online learning platform, SUSS UniLEARN[2] to lead conversations in the people sector and work closely with the communities, public sector and private enterprises to develop people -centric online modules. Beyond this, CESG also plans to expand the UniLEARN curriculum and work with more youth organisations to catalyse a youth movement to mobilise the community for greater social impact.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Ms Grace Fu, was the guest of honour at the MOU Signing Ceremony. She was also part of the fireside chat held in conjunction with the ceremony with Professor Ang Hak Seng, Director of SUSS CESG.

Mr Desmond Chong, Chief Commissioner, SSA said, "We hope that through our partnership with SUSS, we would be able to develop more impactful community engagement programmes centred around the Sustainable Development Goals and through that, our young people will be ready to take on a more active role in their community and contribute to Creating A Better World."

Professor Cheong Hee Kiat, President, SUSS added, “SUSS believes that sustainable development has been an important part of our work as educators. This partnership is a step in the right direction as both organisations are aligned and committed to preparing youths to champion this social cause. I look forward to SUSS fostering more cross-sector partnerships with more organisations as part of our push for sustainability education among our youths.”

**********

[1] Based on figures as of 21 Dec 2021.

[2] To date, SUSS UniLEARN has partnered with 17 organisations in the social service sector to develop 41 social courses on its platform. Over 20,000 learners have benefitted from these social courses, which equipped them with relevant knowledge and skills to understand, manage and address the various social issues confronting society.

– END –



For media queries and interviews, please contact:

Valerie Ng (Ms)

Senior PR Manager

Email: [email protected]

Tian Zhiyuan (Mr)

PR Manager

Email: [email protected]

About SUSS Centre of Excellence for Social Good (CESG)

CESG aims to provide learning as a platform for different communities to advance social good. By forging partnerships with people, public and private sectors, CESG will engage in education, multidisciplinary research and collaboration that will enhance and strengthen capabilities and practice in the non-profit sector.

Education – SUSS offers a suite of non-profit management postgraduate programmes and certificate courses including the COC-SUSS Certificate in High Performing Charities. Through our partnership with SG Cares, we will continue to roll out programmes and courses of relevance to our community.

Multidisciplinary research – CESG will draw on faculty expertise from different schools whose research focuses on communities in Singapore and Asia.

Collaboration – With support from SG Cares, CESG will work in close collaboration with the private and people sectors to shift volunteerism to a transformational experience.

For more information on the Centre of Excellence for Social Good, please visit suss.edu.sg/about-suss/schools/nshd/centre-of-excellence-for-social-good.



About the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS)

SUSS is a university with a rich heritage in inspiring lifelong education, and transforming society through applied social sciences. We develop work-ready graduates and work-adaptive alumni to their fullest potential through our 3H’s education philosophy – ‘Head’ for professional competency with applied knowledge, ‘Heart’ for social awareness to meet the needs of the society, and ‘Habit’ for passion towards lifelong learning.

We offer over 70 undergraduate and graduate programmes, available in full- and part-time study modes, which are flexible, modular and inter-disciplinary, catering to both fresh school leavers and adult learners. SUSS also offers a broad range of continuing education and training modular courses for the professional skills upgrading of Singapore’s workforce.

Our programmes and courses are offered by our five schools:

S R Nathan School of Human Development

School of Business

School of Humanities and Behavioural Sciences

School of Law

School of Science and Technology

To date, over 42,000 graduates have experienced our unique brand of education, and each year, about 17,000 students are pursuing their full- and part-time studies with us.

The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), as part of SUSS, leads in the field of research on adult learning to build capabilities of the training and adult education sector in Singapore and beyond.

For more information on SUSS, please visit suss.edu.sg.



About the Singapore Scout Association (SSA)

The Singapore Scout Association (SSA), formerly known as the Boy Scouts Association, was constituted under the powers granted by the Royal Charter issued under the hand of King George V dated 4th January 1912, and the Boy Scouts Association Act having the force of law in Singapore.

Committed to the development and education of young people, the SSA is one of the oldest youth movements in Singapore – celebrating its 100th Anniversary in the year 2010. Scouting encourages the holistic physical, mental, spiritual and social development of youth with a strong emphasis on duty to God, duty to country, and helping other people.

Over 50 million young people in over 170 countries and territories have discovered the Scouting way of life, its Promise, Law and Motto. With its fun-filled, exciting activities and programmes, Scouts can discover, learn and put into practice essential life skills through serving others and learning by doing.