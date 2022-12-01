Over the years, Lingnan University (LU) in Hong Kong has resolutely promoted education for sustainable development on campus and in the community. To showcase their outstanding achievements in driving sustainable development with community partners, and to encourage the public to adopt low carbon living, the University held the Sustainable [email protected] University-cum-Opening Ceremony of Carbon Neutral Action‧Mobile Exhibition on Low Carbon Living today (1 December).

Officiating guests included Prof Leonard K Cheng, President of LU, and Dr Lam Ching-choi, Chairman of the Council for Sustainable Development (SDC). In his opening address, President Cheng said that LU has long been committed to promoting and achieving United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for the benefit of life on earth with a particular commitment to the goals in research, teaching, knowledge transfer activities, social engagement projects, service learning, and innovation and entrepreneurship (I&E) programmes. LU is ranked third in the world for SDG 4, “Quality Education” in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for the second consecutive year, 2021-2022, which shows the University’s leading role in transforming the world through education.

LU has launched its Carbon Neutral Action programme for the 14th round of applications for the Sustainable Development Fund. The Mobile Exhibition on Low Carbon Living’s aim is to educate the community on how to achieve low carbon transformation by saving energy and decarbonising in clothing, dining, living and transport, as well as raising public awareness on carbon emissions, sustainable development, and a low carbon lifestyle. Low Carbon Ambassadors have been recruited from the University and Elder Academy, and trained to promote intergenerational solidarity. The programme will also organise energy saving, waste reduction and water-saving initiatives in hostels and the West New Territories, which will directly benefit over 4,000 people.