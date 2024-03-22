Symposium on Early Cancer Intervention - From Laboratory Discoveries to the Community

The NUS Centre for Cancer Research (N2CR) proudly presents Singapore’s inaugural symposium for early cancer intervention research, ‘Early Cancer Intervention: From Laboratory Discoveries to the Community’, which will take place on 13th and 14th May 2024 at the Centre for Translational Medicine (MD6), National University of Singapore.

As the demand for effective cancer prevention and early detection strategies continues to rise in Singapore, N2CR is committed to strengthening the local and regional cancer research community through facilitation and nucleation of research ideas on early cancer intervention research.

We warmly invite you to our upcoming symposium. We will showcase the growing field of early cancer intervention in Asia and will serve as a vital platform for scientists and clinicians to converge and explore the latest advancements in early cancer intervention strategies, spanning from cutting-edge research to community-centric strategies.

This symposium will focus on the following key themes :

Early Carcinogenesis Research Advancements in Early Diagnosis and Intervention Technologies Community-Centric Screening Strategies

