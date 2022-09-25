Taxidermy in India - Beyond the Narrative of Trophy-Hunting

The trophy — a specimen of an animal killed in a hunt — is perhaps the most visible representation of taxidermy in India, symbolising the popularity of hunting for sport in the region from the late-19th century to the mid-20th century. Hunting for sport had predated the arrival of colonial rule in India and was always imbued with meanings related to displays of personal traits, authority and dominance. In the British era, these were magnified and reinforced by visual imagery seen in photographs of British officials on hunts and the installation of taxidermy specimens in colonial structures. The rulers of princely states in India were also avid hunters and, apart from building their own trophy collections, used access to forests within their territories as tools of political negotiation.

In this period, two private taxidermy firms were renowned for their skill in creating quality trophy specimens. The Theobald Brothers and Van Ingen & Van Ingen firms in Mysore (now Mysuru, Karnataka) were considered the premier taxidermists of the country, with Van Ingen & Van Ingen specifically advertising itself as specialist tiger taxidermists. The firms received commissions from all around the world, and their clientele included royalty from the region and overseas, as well as British civilians and officials from all parts of the subcontinent.