These metals forming modern economy’s backbone have brittle joints. A 3D printing method has a fix

A new 3D printing method shrunk brittle zones plaguing steel and aluminum’s juncture to a size of less than two microns, overcoming a fundamental barrier to fusions of these titans of the automotive, aerospace, and critical infrastructure sectors.

These two metals have been rivals for market share, especially in the auto industry. Steel is stronger and cheaper. But aluminum has a better strength-to-weight ratio. Combining them can deliver weight savings without sacrificing structural integrity — valued by automakers as it is a step toward slashing carbon emissions. Yet fusions of steel and aluminum remain unexplored due to the brittle intermetallic compound (IMC) formed where their contrasting metallurgical properties meet.

“The challenge in combining aluminum alloys with ferrous materials, like the stainless steel used in our study, is the formation of the extremely brittle intermetallic compound. To improve joint strength, a joining method must suppress IMC formation to an ultra-thin layer,” said research co-lead Motomichi Yamamoto, professor at Hiroshima University’s Graduate School of Advanced Science and Engineering.

He and his co-researchers developed a 3D printing method that combined the hot wire technique, diode laser, and fluxes — which aids the proper spread and fusion of metals by preventing harmful oxidation — to control IMC thickness in the joint zones of stainless steel and aluminum (aluminum-magnesium) alloy.

They presented their findings at the 76th Annual Assembly of the International Institute of Welding and the International Conference on Welding and Joining held in July at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore.

How it works

Via the hot wire method, the researchers heated the aluminum alloy close to its melting point before depositing it into the molten pool. This laser-irradiated pool is a localized area where the dissimilar metals merge.

To test two ways of flux application, they used different aluminum alloy wires: solid wire and flux-cored wire (FCW). In the first one, where chloride flux was coated on the 15-millimeter (mm) austenitic stainless steel base plate, the fluxless solid wire was used. In the second, they shifted to FCW as the flux source and left the base plate bare.

They assessed different laser spot sizes and process speeds to determine which combination performs best in activating flux, minimizing IMC formation, and achieving accurate and consistent prints. They got the stablest bead formation using a laser defocus distance of +15 mm. Anything over that led to excessive flux pre-melting and the clumping of aluminum blobs at the tip of the filler wire, disrupting bead formation.

They also found that low-speed modeling performed the best, diminishing IMCs down to 1-2 microns when the printing pace was set at one meter per minute (m/min).