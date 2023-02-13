A ritual performance in the Kolathunadu region of Kerala, theyyam is characterised by the use of elaborate, crowned masks that represent particular deities. The word ‘theyyam’ is derived from the Sanskrit daivam, referring to a mythologized ancestor, a local Hindu god or goddess, hero, animal or force of nature. The term is also used to refer to the performance itself. There are over 600 kinds of theyyam rituals performed today, primarily by Dalit communities.

Theyyam is believed to manifest the physical presence of a deity, with each deity requiring a different kind of ritual. The belief system around the deities can be of two kinds — directly connected to the Hindu pantheon, or derived from folk tales and stories of people who were later deified. The Vannan, Malayan, Velan, Anjoottan, Kopalan, Pulayan, Mavilan, Vettuvan and Kolathari communities are the primary performers of theyyam, although a wide range of communities participate in theyya rituals.

The primary ceremony within theyyam is known as kaliyattam, a festival which is organised in a shrine by a joint family or caste community on specific days of the Malayalam calendar, typically between the months of November and May. More public theyyams are also held, such as the perumkaliyattam held every five, fifteen or twenty-five years and the nerchakaliyattam, held to celebrate extraordinary events. Families can also request home visits for the performance of a theyyam, which may be invoked to help with an illness or a crisis or to inaugurate a new home. Theyyam is primarily performed by men, with the exception of the devakkooth theyyam, which is performed by women. The music, also known as vadyam, is performed with a chenda (cylindrical drum), cymbals and pipes.