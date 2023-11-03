Toris, a DGIST Startup, Demonstrates World-Class Anti-Drone Radar Technology

□ Toris (CEO Dae-gun Oh), an employee startup at Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST; President Young Kuk), held an anti-drone radar demonstration on September 22 at the Goheung Drone Center in Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do, with about 50 officials and demonstrated its world-class drone detection radar performance.

□ In this demonstration, Toris’s anti-drone radar successfully detected, identified, and tracked an approaching virtual enemy drone (RCS 0.03 m2) from a distance of about 13 km and a Phantom 4 (RCS 0.01 m2), a very small drone by DJI, from a distance of about 10 km. This is the world’s best performance, 3 times better than the tracking distance of 3 km demonstrated by Company B, a global company in the UK. It did not miss any of the drones flying along different routes over land and sea, including the drone’s approach, off-target, and crossing target, during its 40-minute demonstration. This demonstration has proven that it has highest level of distance and accuracy in the world.

□ Furthermore, Toris’s anti-drone radar is an AI-based active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, which uses AI filtering to detect not only small drones but also vehicles on the ground and small ships at sea.

□ Toris is a DGIST employee startup founded by Dr. Dae-gun Oh at DGIST in 2020, based on his original technology of AESA drone detection radar. This company has already proven its world-class drone detection radar performance in the Expedited Trial and Acquisition Project by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration in 2021. Since then, the company has markedly improved its maximum anti-drone detection distance with only domestic technology. Furthermore, at ADEX 2023, hosted in Seoul from October 17 to 22, the company showcased AESA radar along with Hyundai WIA’s anti-drone defense system (ADS) and introduced its technology to military officials in Korea and abroad.

□ Dr. Dae-gun Oh, CEO of Toris, stated, “We launched a commercially outstanding mass-production version of the radar back in July, and the construction of our production plant will be completed in the first half of next year. Given our highest level of technological competitiveness in the global industry with a detection distance of more than 13 km with AI-based radar technology, it may serve as a major player in K-defense exports, as high demand in the global market is guaranteed.”

