Brain repairs with nanorobots

Researchers have found that nerve cells, carried by magnetically powered nanorobots, can be guided towards specific sites in brain tissue to then establish structural and functional connections with the nerve cells of that tissue. While not yet realised in living organisms, the researchers believe their nanorobotic system could potentially be used in patients to treat nerve-related degenerative diseases and injuries. They describe their findings in the journal Advanced Materials.

In the study, a magnetic neurospheroid (Mag-Neurobot), which is made up of magnetic nanorobots carrying live nerve cells (neurons), was introduced into a slice of brain tissue and then magnetically guided to a precise location within that tissue using an external magnetic field.

Once in place, the manoeuvred neurons were able to establish a direct connection with the targeted brain cells by connecting to their synapses, the area at which neurons connect and communicate with each other and with other cells.“

Our work demonstrates the precise delivery of healthy and functional neurons to a target tissue,” says Hongsoo Choi, a corresponding author of the study. “This is exactly what is required to achieve the reconstruction of damaged brain circuits.”

Using microscopy analysis and through the recording of electrical signals from the Mag-Neurobot connected with brain tissue, the researchers confirmed the magnetically delivered neurons were functionally connected to the targeted brain cells.