To mask or not to mask? Understanding public health behaviors during COVID-19

Injunctive norms relate to social standards about appropriate behaviors, such as legal regulations, while descriptive norms are based on ideas about the typical behaviors of others. Research has shown that these norms have played a critical role in encouraging people to engage in preventative measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, little is known about how contextual changes modulate the influence of each norm on mask-wearing behavior, which the researchers at Osaka University aimed to address.

“We expected that individuals who were more motivated to conform with injunctive norms, referred to as system justification motivation, would be more likely to comply with government recommendations regarding mask wearing,” says lead author of the study Asako Miura. “To verify this, we examined the impact of such government recommendations and the mask-wearing behavior of others on mask-wearing choices during the pandemic.”

To do this, the researchers collected survey data from 1988 Japanese residents between February 2023 and October 2023. This period included significant moments of transition in injunctive norms, as well as the downgrading of COVID-19's classification under infectious disease law.

“The results were surprising,” explains Hideya Kitamura, senior author. “Contrary to our expectations, we found no significant relationship between system justification motivation and individual mask-wearing rates, before or after the relaxation of governmental recommendations in March 2023.”