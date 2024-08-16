Transformative FiBa Soft Actuators Pave the Way for Future Soft Robotics

Dr Ching, who completed this work during his joint PhD at SUTD and NUS, drew inspiration from the transversal curvature in a carpenter's tape. He explained, "When I was thinking about creating lightweight actuators, the idea struck me while using a carpenter's tape. Its ability to return to its original position, thanks to the transversal curvature, gave me the inspiration for the FiBa modules. Our FiBa modules offer a new tool for designing and customising lightweight, untethered soft robots with advanced functionalities. This breakthrough has the potential to transform the way we approach robotic design, particularly for applications in challenging environments where traditional rigid robots fall short."

A particularly groundbreaking application is the development of aerial robots with the ability to autonomously unfold their wings, inspired by the flight mechanics of ladybugs. This innovation allows for compact transportation and deployment in confined spaces, followed by autonomous wing unfolding for flight.

Professor Foong Shaohui, head of the SUTD Aerial Innovation Research (AIR) Laboratory, added: "The ability to autonomously unfold the wings mid-air is a significant advancement in aerial robotics. This capability enhances the operational flexibility of aerial robots and opens up new possibilities for deployment in challenging environments such as disaster zones and remote locations."

Prof Hashimoto, the corresponding author, concluded: "This research is a testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration. By leveraging the unique strengths of our team members and institutions, we have developed a solution that addresses a critical challenge in soft robotics. The FiBa modules provide a versatile and scalable platform for creating soft robots that can perform a variety of tasks in different environments."

This research involved collaborative efforts with expertise from multiple labs, including the SUTD Soft Fluidics Laboratory led by Prof Hashimoto, the SUTD Aerial Innovation Research AIR Laboratory led by Prof Foong and the QUT MicroTE Laboratory led by Professor Toh Yi-Chin. This interdisciplinary collaboration harnesse expertise from various fields to address the complex challenges in soft robotics.