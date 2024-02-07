Two CityU Start-ups honoured with “2023 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast and Rising Star” awards

The “2023 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast and Rising Star” awards ceremony was held on 26 January. A total of 15 local high-growth companies were honoured with the “2023 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast” award, while 20 start-ups that have achieved outstanding performance within a relatively short period of operation received the “2023 Deloitte Hong Kong Rising Star” accolade.

About the two start-ups

Cellomics

Cellomics was founded in 2017 by CityU research team. With its headquarter and research in Hong Kong, and development and production in Shenzhen, the company specialises in liquid biopsy technology for early cancer screening and disease management, and is recognised as a high-tech enterprise by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Cellomics offers a series of NMPA-approved and CE-marked products which are used in over 40 hospitals in mainland China.

Cellomics has received funding from the University Technology Start-up Support Scheme (TSSSU) and CityU Enterprises Limited, and incubated by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation. The company has also received investment from well-known venture capitals, private equity funds, and listed healthcare companies in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

i2Cool

i2Cool is a technology-based start-up that was incubated with the CityU HK Tech 300 programme’s seed and angel funding, and has won multiple innovation and technology awards. The company was founded based on research developed by CityU and has developed a patented environmentally friendly passive radiative cooling paint for energy saving and decarbonisation to achieve net-zero buildings. The technology provides cooling capabilities and energy-saving potential for buildings and can help reduce carbon emissions.

The technology has been applied to various types of buildings and extended to school buildings and sub-divided units in collaboration with NGOs to improve the environment for underprivileged groups in society. It has been applied in various countries and regions, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the America.

About HK Tech 300

Under the theme “Venture Beyond Boundaries”, HK Tech 300 is a large-scale flagship

innovation and entrepreneurship programme launched by CityU for aspiring entrepreneurs

among the CityU’s students, alumni, research staff and others to establish start-ups and ignite their entrepreneurship journey. With an allocation of HK$600 million, the programme offers comprehensive support for entrepreneurship training, a seed fund, an angel fund, co-working space, and networking opportunities in the industrial and commercial communities.

HK Tech 300 aims to provide educational and growth opportunities for young entrepreneurs

and to translate CityU’s research results and intellectual property into practical applications.

Since its launch in March 2021, over 1,500 people have participated in entrepreneurship

training, more than 660 teams have each been awarded a seed fund of HK$100,000, and over 130 start-ups have been selected to receive angel fund investment of up to $1 million each to develop and validate their business models. Over 170 experienced industrialists and successful entrepreneurs have accepted our invitation to serve as mentors, more than 90 public and private institutions serve as strategic partners, co-investment partners and supporting organisations. CityU has also established co-investment partnerships with 15 innovation and technology investment companies and funds in Hong Kong which provide angel fund investment to selected HK Tech 300 start-up companies.