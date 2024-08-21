Unveiling the Hottest Period in a Million Years: The "MIS 11c Paradox”

The hottest warm period in the past million years is believed to have occurred around 400,000 years ago. During this time, the Northern Hemisphere had less ice than today, and sea levels were about 10 meters higher. Surprisingly, solar radiation, a key driver of warm periods, was weak during this time, and greenhouse gas levels were lower than today. This puzzling period, known as the "MIS 11c Paradox" (1), has long baffled scientists.

Dr. Hsun-Ming Hu, a postdoctoral researcher from the Department of Geosciences at National Taiwan University (NTU), along with an international team led by NTU’s Distinguished Professor Shen Chuan-Chou, has uncovered the key to this mystery. Using speleothem data from Mediterranean caves and North Atlantic ocean records, their groundbreaking research reveals the causes of the anomalous warmth 400,000 years ago. Their findings were published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications on July 15, 2024 (2).