Unveiling a Novel Type of Magnetism: the Altermagnetism

In the past few years, an emerging classification of magnetism has been identified as altermagnetism (AM), which combines the advantages of both ferromagnetism (FM) and antiferromagnetism (AFM). The AM has no magnetization (M ≈ 0) like an AFM, but has spin-splitting Fermi surfaces in the momentum space like an FM. It is an ideal material for spintronic applications, carrying no magnetization but efficiently delivers angular momentum. Therefore, comparing to FM, the AM based device is expected to have better performances, such as higher device density, higher stability and faster writing speed.

What material has altermagnetism? Theorists predict that when the symmetry of spin and lattice are different, AM could occur. The prototype material is the rutile RuO 2 with C 4 andC 2 rotational symmetry for lattice and spin spaces, respectively. Depending on the relative orientation to the Néel vectors, the injected charge current is able to generate a longitudinal spin polarized current or a transverse pure spin current in RuO 2 through the altermagnetic spin-splitting effect (ASSE). Reciprocally, if the spin current is injected along a specific direction relative to the Néel vectors, RuO 2 converts the spin current into a charge flow through the inverse altermagnetic spin splitting effect (IASSE). Since the ASSE or IASSE depends on the orientation of the Néel vectors, a highly anisotropic behavior is a key signature for the detection of ASSE or IASSE.