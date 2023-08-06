Using Data for Sustainability: An evening of Short Talks and Networking

Data

If you've been following Newcastle University's research news in Asia Research News and want to collaborate with their researchers or pursue postgraduate studies, join our event "Data for Sustainability" on August 24, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM (GMT+8) at:

Singapore Management University, Executive Seminar Room 5.1, SMU Administrative Building, 81 Victoria Street, Singapore 188065, 

We have exciting short talks on sustainability projects using data in areas like transport, energy, and climate modeling. You'll also learn about funding opportunities, such as the Industrial Postgraduate Programme and the Enterprise Singapore - Innovate UK joint research fund. Don't miss the networking session and research posters display.

For more details and registration, visit https://app.glueup.com/event/using-data-for-sustainability-83217/ or contact Dr. Duncan Rayner at [email protected] or Associate Professor Kheng Lim Goh at [email protected].

Singapore
Kheng-Lim Goh